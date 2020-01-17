Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' Lawyer Blames AAP Government For Delay, Cites 'Delhi Elections'

The convicts' lawyer in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case, AP Singh accused Arvind Kejriwal's government of the delay in filing curative and mercy petitions. Alleging politicisation of the issue, the lawyer said that the Delhi government is seeking to win the elections by raking up the Nirbhaya issue. As per the official communication, the Home Ministry and President Ram Nath Kovind have rejected the mercy petition of one of the convicts, Mukesh Singh, meanwhile, the three convicts still remain to file their petitions.

AP Singh said, "I will file a curative petition before the SC on behalf of Akshay and Pavan Kumar Gupta. My criminal appeal is pending before the Delhi High Court. This issue has become politicized now. They (Delhi government) did not share the records and documents sought by us time and again. They have won the elections before on Nirbhaya's issue, now they again want to win the election on this issue."

READ| Delhi Court issues new death warrant in Nirbhaya case; rapists to be hanged on Feb 1, 6 AM

On Friday Delhi's Patiala House Court issued a new death warrant for the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case. The four rapists will be hanged till death on February 1 at 6 AM. Previously, the Court had given an order for January 22 at 7 AM. In a reprieve to Nirbhaya's parents, President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea. On Wednesday, the Tihar jail officials successfully conducted a dummy execution in Jail number 3 where the convicts will be hanged to death. The convicts are set to be hanged together in the same place where Afzal Guru, the convict for the 2001 Parliament attack was executed in 2013.

What is the Nirbhaya Case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017

READ| Lucknow ADG: 'Pawan Kumar will be the hangman for Nirbhaya's rapists'

READ| Delhi polls: Congress ‘welcomes’ Nirbhaya's mother to Party, Asha Devi not interested