Nirbhaya Case: Convict's Lawyer Blames Public Pressure, To File Curative Petition

Speaking to the media after the rejection of the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case on Wednesday, his counsel AP Singh revealed that a curative petition would be filed. This comes even as his plea seeking 3 weeks to file a mercy petition was turned down. Describing this as a quest for justice, he commented that a CBI probe had been sought at the trial stage itself. Moreover, he stated that no death warrant could be issued as the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had himself given the opinion that the convict had 7 days to file the mercy plea.

AP Singh remarked, “We should get sufficient time to file a curative petition. This is a quest to seek justice. We have given all the merits in the SC. But I am able to understand that all the merits get finished under the pressure of the people.”

He added, “The Delhi government sent the notice for hanging for political gain. Other cases for hanging are pending in Delhi. There is a sting of the eyewitness accepting money. During the trial stage itself, we had petitioned for the trial to be moved outside Delhi. We had also demanded a CBI inquiry. During the time for the filing of mercy petition, no death warrant can be issued. Even the Solicitor General said that a mercy petition can be filed within 7 days of the review petition being dismissed. First, we will fire a curative petition and then, will think about other steps.”

No merit in the plea

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna heard the arguments of AP Singh, the counsel for the accused and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Delhi police. The bench stated that all the aspects of the case had already been dealt with by the trial court, High Court and the SC. While dismissing the review plea, the apex court contended that there was no merit in the plea.

