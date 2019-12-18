Nirbhaya Case: Death Penalty Affirmed, Convict's Lawyer Argues, 'only God Can Take Life'

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case verdict, Akshay Singh. This comes after the Apex Court heard arguments of AP Singh, the counsel for the accused and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Delhi police.

AP Singh was given half an hour to argue the matter, in which he maintained that the convicts were innocent and vulnerable. Following his absurd arguments, AP Singh in a conversation with Republic TV said that "only God has the right to take and give life." He claimed that the media pressure, political pressure, and public pressure was resulting in the false implication of the convicts.

He said, "The Court did not reject the presence of political pressure in the case. I had said, there is political pressure, public pressure, media pressure, everything is there since the beginning. This happened because of the media trial." Objecting to Nirbhaya's dying declaration, he said, "The biggest dying declaration is when the patient reaches the doctor. During the treatment when the doctor asked (Nirbhaya) what happened, there is no name in that declaration." "I will repeat it in the curative petitions, will repeat it before the President as well. The charge sheet that we received was wrong. SC has given seven days' time. Only God has the right to take and give life," AP Singh added.

Mercy plea last option

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014.

The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options. Currently, the mercy plea of some of the convicts is pending with the President.

