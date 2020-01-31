Nirbhaya Case: Delhi CM Kejriwal Expresses Sadness In First Response On Execution's Delay

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his first response expressed his 'sadness' over the deferring of the execution of all four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Demanding to hang the culprits 'immediately', Kejriwal stated the 'dire need' to amend the justice system for cases of rape within six months.

In a tweet, the AAP chief said, "I am sorry that the criminals of Nirbhaya are finding the strings of the law and avoiding hanging. They should be hanged immediately. We are in dire need to amend our law so that in cases of rape, the hanging is within 6 months."

मुझे दुख है की निर्भया के अपराधी कानून के दाँव पेंच ढूंढ कर फांसी को टाल रहे है। उनको फांसी तुरंत होनी चाहिए। हमे हमारे कानून में संशोधन करने की सख्त जरूरत है ताकि रेप के मामलों में फांसी 6 महीने के अंदर हो। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

Earlier, the convicts were scheduled to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am. This development comes a few hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the review plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta, a convict in the Nirbhaya case against the apex court's verdict on whether he was a juvenile at the time of committing the crime. On Thursday, the curative plea of another Nirbhaya convict Akshay was dismissed by the apex court.

Tihar jail authorities on Friday told Delhi Court that the convicts can be hanged separately. At the hearing on Friday, the public prosecutor said that the mercy petition of one of the four convicts, Vinay Sharma is pending, further adding that the other remaining three have no pending plea in any legal forum and can be executed on the scheduled date. The review petitions of three convicts--Mukesh, Vinay and Pawan was dismissed on July 9, 2018. While the curative petition on behalf of Akshay, Vinay and Mukesh was dismissed. Appearing for three convicts Pawan, Vinay and Akshay, Advocate AP Singh told the Court on Firday that while Vinay's mercy is pending, review of the order on Pawan's juvenility is also pending before Supreme Court. Convict Mukesh Singh has exhausted all the legal remedies available, Tihar jail informed the court.

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

