Nirbhaya Case: 'Country Demands Live Hanging Of Culprits,' Says Adv Pramila Nesargi

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on Nirbhaya convict’s mercy plea, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Women activist and lawyer Pramila Nesargi said that live hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts is not against the law.

Speaking to Republic TV, Nesargi said, "It is the demand of the country and its women at large. This is the day where people must realise that the accused must be hanged in public light and there's nothing wrong in it. It is nothing against the law, the law is meant for the country and these people deserve that. Why should we worry about it? Hanging inside the jail or outside the jail makes no difference as long as they are hanged."

Earlier seeking capital punishment and live broadcast of the execution of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case within a month, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court. The petitioners also sought the SC to review the mercy petitions of the convicts and dispose of it within a month. The Supreme Court had announced that they will be hearing the review plea of one of the convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, on December 17.

Nirbhaya’s mother before SC hearing

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi expressed hope that the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict announcing the punishment to culprits in the next hearing of the case. In her statement, she said, "I hope the Supreme Court will dismiss his (one of the accused) plea tomorrow, (on Wednesday) there is a date in the Patiala Court, and I hope that they have no other option left to defend themselves. Whatever the lawyers of the convicts are doing right now is just to stall the case further. Both these dates are very important for us. I am sure that tomorrow we will get to know the date of their death sentence."

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The other four convicts are lodged in Tihar jail currently, after being awarded the death penalty by a trial court in 2013 and upheld by SC in 2017. Amid growing demands for the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts, Tihar Jail has summoned two hangmen from UP for any scheduled execution.

