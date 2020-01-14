Nirbhaya Case: Mother Asha Devi Sure 'convict's Plea Will Be Rejected'

Ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing of the curative petitions of two death-row convicts, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday, January 14, stated that she is sure the plea will be rejected. She said, "I am sure that their plea will be rejected today and they will be hanged to death on January 22, giving justice to Nirbhaya."

Asha Devi said, "Their review petitions earlier have been rejected. The Court has held a video conference and asked the culprits to file a curative. Their lawyers did not do anything back then. Finally, when the court decided to give them a death sentence and selected a date, they are now doing everything they can to delay it."

'Only SC's decision should matter'

Speaking about the culprits getting to file petitions, Asha Devi said, " The culprits are getting every human rights, but the victims are not getting anything. Only the Supreme Court's decision should be followed. All the mercy pleas support the culprits and violate the law for victims."

SC to hear curative petitions today

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on January 14 will hear the curative petitions of two of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case. As per reports, the bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh at 1.45 pm.

Death warrant issued

After a seven-year-long wait, the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of the four convicts in the case and set the execution date as January 22 at 7 am. All the convicts were produced before the court via video-conferencing. However, until the final date, the convicts can go through legal remedies.

Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed a death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of the 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 last year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

(With ANI Inputs)