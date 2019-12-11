Nirbhaya Case: 'Complete Mockery Of Process Of Justice,' Says Activist On Convict's Plea

Author and activist Advaita Kala has slammed the mercy petition filed by Nirbhaya gang-rape convict and has called the process of justice farcical. Expressing anguish over the bizarre reasons mentioned in the mercy petition filed by the rape convict against his hanging, Kala said, "There is one thing that has been proven in the past is that how farcical the whole process of justice has been. On one hand, people speak about the merits, demerits, and reasons why we shouldn't want instant justice. And on the other hand, you see this complete mockery of the process of justice and the carriage of justice which is being delayed and delayed by really silly reasons.”

Speaking about the seriousness of the crime committed by the convict as against his bizarre mercy plea, Kala said, “It was an extremely brutal crime, it wasn’t some sort of minor crime. You had a woman who was brutalised to the most inhumane way and yet today because of the processes that we call due process. You have barbarians making a mockery of the justice system and put forward the reasons for their release or commuting of their death sentence which even a law student would reject.”

The bizarre mercy plea

One of the four convicts, Akshay Thakur, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgment of capital punishment to all convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case. In the review petition, the convict put forward absurd arguments to delay hanging which included arguments such as 'life expectancy in ‘Kaliyug’ is very short added by Delhi’s AQI which would lead to early death’ hence capital punishment would not serve any purpose. The convict further went on to claim that the dying declaration of Nirbhaya was deliberated hence it should be kept out of consideration in the case.

About Nirbhaya rape case

In December 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic was brutally gang-raped and assaulted inside a moving bus by six people and thrown out of the bus along with her male friend (who was equally beaten) after the heinous act. Of the six convicts, one has committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four were convicted and handed death sentence in a trial court in 2013, followed by Delhi court in 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court’s decision in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

