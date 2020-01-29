Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court To Hear Convict Akshay Singh's Petition On Jan 30

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the curative petition filed by one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya Rape Case after he had challenged his execution on Saturday. Singh is the third convict to challenge his execution, making his hanging over the weekend unlikely.

As per reports, after the Supreme Court rejects the curative petition, he will have an option to send a mercy plea to President Ram Nath Kovind. Further, the Supreme Court had rejected convict Akshay Singh's review petition last month.

Second convict's plea dismissed

On Wednesday, a three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review plea of the convict- Mukesh, in the Nirbhaya case against President Ram Nath Kovind's rejection of his mercy petition. While advocates Anjana Prakash and Rebecca John argued for Mukesh, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the prosecution. The bench ruled that the President had taken into consideration all documents before rejecting the plea.

Read: Nirbhaya: SC questions death row convict's allegation of "non application of mind" on mercy plea

Successful dummy execution

Earlier, the Tihar jail officials had successfully conducted a dummy execution in Jail number 3 where the convicts are set to be hanged to death on February 1 at 6 AM. Furthermore, the convicts are said to be hanged together in the same place where Afzal Guru- 2001 Parliament attack mastermind was hanged.

Read: Nirbhaya case: SC to deliver verdict on death row convict Mukesh's plea on Jan 29

About the Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was heinously mutilated and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later, with the entire nation praying for her by way of mass demonstrations and candle-light marches.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed a death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of the 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 last year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

Read: As SC nod moves Nirbhaya rapists closer to gallows, her mother seeks anti-delay guidelines

Read: Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses convict Mukesh's plea, to be hanged as scheduled on February 1