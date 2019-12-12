Nirbhaya Convicts To Be Hanged On The Day They Committed The Crime In 2012: Sources

In a massive development following the recent police encounter of four rape accused in Hyderabad's Disha case, Republic TV's sources have revealed that the rape convicts in the Nirbhaya case are likely to be hanged on December 16, 2019. This also happens to be the same day - seven years on - from when the horrific incident took place in 2012. Apart from this, the mother of the late rape victim Nirbhaya, Asha Devi, has also appealed to the government of India to put an end to their seven-year-long fight for justice.

Tihar Borrows Hangmen

With the recent national outrage over the Hyderabad gangrape and the Unnao rape victim attack, the demand for speedy hanging of the convicts of the Nirbhaya rape case has been rising. Amid this demand, Tihar Jail officials have reiterated that they currently do not have a hangman. However, as per sources, Afzal Guru’s hangmen from UP has offered to step in, whereas services have also been sought from other jails.

Read: Nirbhaya rape case: All convicts summoned by court to ensure 'excercise of legal options'

Nirbhaya's mother appeals to the government

In a recent interview, Nirbhaya's mother has appealed to the govt of India to end their seven-year-long fight against the rape convicts as soon as possible. She said, "I have not written any letter. I have just pleaded that this should be the end. We have struggled for seven years. I appeal that the govt and the Supreme Court should defer their all petitions and hang them soon. If they will be hanged on 16th, then nothing is better than this. A strong message will go to the people if they hang on the same day. This justice will be for the whole country not only us."

Read: Nirbhaya rape case: Convict to file for review challenging Supreme Court's death penalty

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gangraped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

Read: Nirbhaya rapist cites Delhi air, wedding in horrific plea challenging death - hang him now

Nirbhaya case mercy petition

Currently, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case - Vinay Sharma, is seeking a withdrawal of the mercy petition which was sent to the President by Union Home Ministry, saying that it wasn't signed and authorized by him. Previously, the Union Ministry and the Delhi government had recommended rejecting his mercy petition. The mercy petition has currently been forwarded to the President.

Read: Tihar Jail asks UP for two hangmen, speculation over Nirbhaya killers' execution rises