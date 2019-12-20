Namrata Chada Criticizes The Law For Juvenile Culprit’s Update In Nirbhaya Case

Namrata Chada, member of Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) comments on the recent update regarding the juvenile culprit's age affidavit validity in the Nirbhaya case. She said that after eight years, the case will have to again begin from a new turn in the JJB at the question of the affidavit. She said that we cannot see any common sense in the way things are turning up for the case. Out of the four culprits in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, one was identified as a juvenile (17 years and six months old).