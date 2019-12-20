The Debate
Namrata Chada Criticizes The Law For Juvenile Culprit’s Update In Nirbhaya Case

Juvenile Justice Board member Namrata Chada said that she cannot see any common sense in the way things are turning up for the Nirbhaya case.

Namrata Chada, member of Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) comments on the recent update regarding the juvenile culprit's age affidavit validity in the Nirbhaya case. She said that after eight years, the case will have to again begin from a new turn in the JJB at the question of the affidavit. She said that we cannot see any common sense in the way things are turning up for the case. Out of the four culprits in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, one was identified as a juvenile (17 years and six months old). 

