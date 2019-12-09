Nirbhaya Rape Case: Convict To File For Review Challenging Supreme Court's Death Penalty

In a massive development, Nirbhaya rape case convict Akshay Kumar Singh on Monday attempted to file a review challenging the Supreme Court's verdict awarding the death penalty to all four accused in the case. As the SC registry was closed by 5 PM, the convict will attemot to file the review on Tuesday. Previously in July 2018, the Supreme Court had dismissed the review petition of three convicts - Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23) against the court's order. All four convicts are currently imprisoned in the Tihar Jail.

Currently, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case - Vinay Sharma, is seeking a withdrawal of the mercy petition which was sent to the President by Union Home Ministry, saying that it wasn't signed and authorized by him. Previously, the Union Ministry and the Delhi government had recommended rejecting his mercy petition. The mercy petition has currently been forwarded to the President.

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

With the recent national outrage over the Hyderabad gangrape and the Unnao rape victim attack, the demand for speedy hanging of the convicts of the Nirbhaya rape case has been rising. Amid this demand, Tihar Jail officials have reiterated that they currently do not have a hangman. Officials added that they will procure one from another state when needed.

