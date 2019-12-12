Nirbhaya Rape Case: Mother Asha Devi Demands Death Penalty For Convicts On December 16

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Thursday spoke to Republic TV and demanded death penalty for Nirbhaya's rapists on December 16. She said, "It is very important to me. I have made an appeal to the government and the Supreme Court that they should defer all their petitions and hang them soon. It has been over a year that we have been going to the Patiala Court. We have been going there since last December. Not just us, but the entire world wants justice in this case. We want that they should be hanged immediately."

She further said, "After the Supreme Court's decision, nobody has bothered to talk about it. I appeal that on Friday the SC should make a decision as to when the accused should be hanged. Somewhere, it is our system's fault that we are giving time to the accused. Now the accused has no governmental remedy left, there is no time left. The court should end this matter soon and hang them on December 16."

Convicts to be hanged on Dec 16

Following the recent police encounter of four rape accused in Hyderabad's Disha case, Republic TV's sources have revealed that the rape convicts in the Nirbhaya case are likely to be hanged on December 16, 2019. This also happens to be the same day —seven years on — from when the horrific incident took place in 2012. Apart from this, as per sources, Afzal Guru’s hangmen from UP has offered to step in, whereas services have also been sought from other jails.

Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

