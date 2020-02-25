Nirbhaya's Parents React To SC Order Over Centre's Plea, Appeal For Quick Justice Delivery

After the Supreme Court on Tuesday put off its hearing to March 5 over an appeal filed by the Centre seeking permission to separately execute the death sentence of the four Nirbhaya case convicts, Nirbhaya's parents appealed the court to deliver justice for Nirbhaya at the earliest.

Supreme Court defers the matter to March 5, the hearing on Ministry of Home Affair's petition, seeking a direction to execute the 2012 Delhi gang rape's death row convicts separately. pic.twitter.com/Hu1NLwthbk — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

While talking to news agency ANI, Nirbhaya's father said, "We hope that justice will be delivered soon. Not just for Nirbhaya, but we hope that all other victims will get guidelines from the Supreme Court, and this will be a big thing for the country."

Calling it to be another delay tactic, Nirbvhaya's mother Asha Devi hoped that the SC would issue guidelines and said, "This is just another delay tactic. The hanging has been postponed twice already. In December it was postponed because they still had legal remedies. They were also given time to utilise their remedies. We hope that the Supreme Court will issue guidelines."

Supreme Court decides to observe the unfolding of events

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice R. Banumathi was informed at the beginning of the hearing about the trial-court fixing the execution of the four convicts for March 3 at 6 a.m.

During the hearing, the Apex Court decided to observe the unfolding of events over the next few days rather than start hearing arguments on the legality of executing convicts separately.

The Nirbhaya rape and murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student 'Nirbhaya' was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court had upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

