Nirbhaya Rapists' Jail Diary Reeks Of Depravity; Filled With Horrific Sketches, Lewd Poems

Two days ahead of Nirbhaya rapists' execution, the diary of the convicts consisting of cheap sketches, suicidal poetry, remorseless confessions has been accessed by Republic TV on Thursday. The scribblings on the diaries of the four convicts - Pawan, Akshay, Mukesh, and Vinay show several graphics of a woman crushed by men, demons, lewd poetries objectifying women and several poetries begging for their deaths but not being granted. The convicts are set to be hanged on February 1, 6 AM.

Jail diaries of remorseless sketches, lewd poetry, suicidal notes

One of the sketches shows a woman crushed in the palm of assumably a man with the date '16' and '2012' scribbled along with four noose - depicting the crime's date 16 December 2012 and the death penalty. Another sketch shows an illegible figure with a smiling face titled 'Darinda' which translates to 'demon'. The diary also contains one sketch of a woman assumably Nirbhaya with the shocking words - 'I love you' scribbled above the sketch.

Several poetries too have been scribbled objectifying Nirbhaya - talking about how one fell in love at her mere appearance, some talking about they could not forget her. One poetry speaks of their remorselessness claiming that they had prayed for their deaths, but god had refused saying, 'What do I do to those who pray for your long lives?'. Yet another poetry speaks of how the convicts killed loneliness remembering Nirbhaya.

Nirbhaya's mother condemns their inhumanity

Condemning the utter lack of humanity of the rapists, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "These are demons and will remain so. they have no remorse even after 7 years. Even as dates for execution are being announced, they are showing their mental state through these books. As they schemed and raped, now a scheme is in progress inside and outside to extend the death warrant," in conversation with Republic TV.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

