Nirbhaya's Convicts' Hanging Imminent? UP ADGP Confirms Tihar Jail Asking For Two Hangmen

In a massive development, Anand Kumar- the Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Prisons) confirmed to Republic TV that the Tihar jail had asked for the services of two hangmen. While maintaining that no date had been specified by the jail authorities, he stated that they were asked to make the hangmen available on short notice. Moreover, he noted that the letter was received on December 9 and the consent had been given on the same day. This comes amid speculation that Nirbhaya's convicts are likely to be hanged soon.

Kumar remarked, “Well I can confirm from you that I have received a letter from the Superintendent of Tihar Jail requesting the services of two hangmen whom we have on our rolls. The date is not specified but they have asked us to keep them in readiness and make them available on a short notice. We have already told them. We have given our consent in writing and told them that as and when required, we will be providing them on a need basis.” He added, “This letter was received by fax on December 9. I gave the reply on the same day.”

'They should be hanged as soon as possible'

On Tuesday, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi reacted to the speculation that the convicts in her daughter's rape and murder case would be hanged soon, in an exclusive interview to Republic TV. Maintaining that the mercy petitions were still pending with the President, she said that no date for the hanging had been fixed as of now. Moreover, she expressed hope that the convicts would be hanged as soon as possible.

Nirbhaya’s mother remarked, “It is difficult for us to say whether this procedure has started. Because their mercy petition is pending with the President. No date has been fixed yet. Their warrant hasn’t been issued. As far as their shifting is concerned, it is possible that December 13 is the date. One was in Mandoli jail. The court had ordered the jail that they should be assembled in the jail. This can be a reason as well. The way in which the Delhi government, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Centre has rejected the mercy petition and sent it to the President, I also feel that they should be hanged as soon as possible. I am doing the rounds of the courts for 7 years. I am hoping that the mercy petition will be rejected by the President and a date for their hanging should be fixed.”

