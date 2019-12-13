Nirbhaya's Father: 'Convicts Are A Few Steps Closer To Death'

Nirbhaya's Father, Badri Nath on Friday said that the death-row convicts are few steps closer to the death and hoped that decision on issuance of their death warrants is passed soon. He said that one of the convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, filed the review petition with an aim to further "delay the process".

Speaking to the media, Badri Nath said, "I am glad that things are being wrapped up fast by the court. The convicts are now a few steps closer to death."

The Supreme Court is slated to hear Akshay Kumar Singh's petition on December 17. The Patiala House court on Friday said that it will hear the case on December 18 at 2 PM, as one of the convict's review petition is pending in the Supreme Court. The judge has stated that he will wait for the apex court's decision on December 17 when it will hear the convict's review petition, before giving a final decision on the seven-year-long case.

Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi also expressed similar sentiments and said that she has waited for seven years and is willing to wait for a week more to get justice.

"On December 18, their [convicts in the case] death warrant will be issued and they will be hanged. We lost her in December and hope that they are hanged in December only," she said. The counsel representing the kin of the victim asserted that Akshay's review petition will be rejected as there is no merit in it. "The convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies," she added.

Additionally, Nirbhaya's counsel has argued that the convicts can avail legal remedies even after the death warrant is issued, which he insisted should be issued by the court immediately.

The convicts were summoned to court to ascertain the exercise of their legal remedies as their review and curative petitions are pending in the apex court.

SC to hear Akshay's review petition

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court decided to hear convict Akshay Singh's review plea on December 17 at 2 PM. Akshay Thakur moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgment awarding death penalty. In the review plea, the convict put forth farcical and absolutely baseless arguments to consolidate his stand--including 'Satyug', Delhi AQI, and even the wedding of the rapist's sister. The rapist even contended Nirbhaya's dying declaration, claiming that it had been "contrived" and that it should be "kept out of consideration."

The lawyer appearing for the four convicts, however, claimed that they have yet not exhausted their remedies and said, "We hope that the court allows Akshay's review petition. If the things do not go our way, Akshay, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Kumar Gupta will file the curative petition. If it is not allowed, we will file a mercy petition. The rumors regarding the mercy petition filed by Akshay are false. The plea did not have his signature or thumbprint on it. We have challenged this in the High Court." He also said that Pawan was minor on the day of the crime and a petition in this regard is also pending before the High Court.

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The other four convicts are lodged in Tihar jail currently, after being awarded the death penalty by a trial court in 2013 and upheld by SC in 2017. Amid growing demands for the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts, Tihar Jail has summoned two hangmen from UP for any scheduled execution.

(with ANI inputs)