It'll Instil Fear In Those Who Commit Such Crimes: Nirbhaya's Father On Breakthrough Order

Following the Patiala House Court's verdict of issuing the death warrant for the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Nirbhaya's father Badri Nath Singh has hailed the decision. All the convicts were produced before the court via video-conferencing. Earlier, the court reserved its order after hearing the arguments from the counsels of all the parties in the case.

Badri Nath Singh expressed his happiness and further condemned the preposterous arguments by convicts' lawyer. He also added that this verdict would instil fear in the mind of people.

"I am very happy after the verdict of the court. And I am not only happy because justice has been served for my Nirbhaya but also becasue the court ridiculed the preposterous counter appeal of the convicts' lawyer." "Justice was delivered. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January. This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes," said Badri Nath Singh.



READ: MASSIVE: Nirbhaya's rapists to be hanged on Jan 22; Delhi court issues death warrant

Arguments in the Patiala House Court

Initially, the advocate for one of the accused- Mukesh stated that he could not file his vakalatnama in time because of his ill-health. Thereafter, Vrinda Grover, the amicus curiae in the case informed the court that the process for filing curative petitions for the convicts was underway. Later, the Public Prosecutor argued that no plea of any convict was pending with either the President or any court in the country.

Moreover, he contended that the issuance of death warrants did not imply that the convicts would be immediately hanged. He assured that 14 days’ time would be provided to the convicts to file review petitions. Thereafter, both the Public Prosecutor and the Amicus Curiae observed that the curative petition was not an option for the convicts. The judge also expressed his dismay at the delaying tactics of the counsel of Nirbhaya’s rapists. He noted that the legal remedies should be exercised within a time limit.

READ: 'What happened today was correct': Nirbhaya's parents happy with convict's plea dismissal

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gangraped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

READ: Nirbhaya's mother reiterates 'hope' of death warrant to convicts ahead of court hearing