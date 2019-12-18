Nirbhaya's Lawyer Unhappy Over Delay, Says 'People Losing Trust In Law & Order Of Country'

After the Supreme Court's verdict on Nirbhaya convict's review petition, Nirbhaya's lawyer Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha on Wednesday expressed anguish over the delay in the execution of the convicts. Kushwaha said that the convicts are misusing the law to save themselves. She also mentioned that the Court must take a firm decision to stop the delay in the case as people are starting to lose their trust from law and order in the country.

Speaking to the media Kushwaha said, "It's not about reaching 2020, the point is that the case has reached 95:5 per cent, we are almost nearing the end. The 1860 Meghayala law was made according to the structure of the behaviour and society. I demand there should be law reform and police reform. The things is when the case is in SC, the state refuses to take any initiative, isn't it the duty of the State to give Nirbhaya the justice she deserves. Why is the case always pending? Its been two years the case is pending in the court."

READ | Nirbhaya's Mother 'happy' As SC Rejects Convict's Review Plea, Hopes For Quick Justice

"When their review was dismissed in 2018 the matter was again pending in the court for seven to eight months. Again two years later, convict Akshay filed a review petition which was again dismissed by the court on merit. The grounds for his review is known to all. He is speaking about 'Yugas' and Delhi pollution. But you tell me, if the pollution in Delhi is bad, does that give the right to a people to commit such crimes? Can this be justified?" she added.

Further talking about the arguments of convicts' lawyer AP Singh she said, "We must all understand that AP Singh has earlier also given a statement that if he had a daughter instead of Nirbhaya he would burn her alive. And today the same person is speaking about Gandhi and his ideology. He himself has a criminal mind. His behaviour is something else inside the courtroom and outside in society. Telangana incident happened and the accused were killed in an encounter, I won't justify the encounter but after that, the people of the nation were celebrating. So you can see how much anger is filled in the public regarding these cases."

READ | Supreme Court Dismisses Review Plea Of Convict In Nirbhaya Rape And Murder Case

Lastly, talking about the constant delay in the case, she said, "The judicial remedies given to the convicts have been exhausted. If the review petition is heard in an open court, they do not get a curative petition. The court is listening to them and they have their constitutional rights. They are misusing the law to save themselves. If the mercy petition is pending with President, it will come back to the Court and Court will then decide the execution. People are losing their trust in the law and order of the country. The National capital is not safe and no government can give us the guarantee that being a woman lawyer I can roam at night without fear on the streets of Delhi."

SC dismisses review plea

After the Supreme Court rejected review of its death penalty verdict, the Patiala House Court on Wednesday has adjourned the hearing in the 7-year-old Nirbhaya rape case to January 7. The Court has given one week to the convicts' to file mercy plea and time till January 7 to exercise all their remaining legal remedies. While Nirbhaya's counsel pushed for the immediate issue of a death warrant, the convicts' counsel said that one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma will file for a mercy petition to the President. As another convict has stated, he will file for mercy petition and curative plea, the judge has stated that 'more than enough time till January 7' has been granted.

READ | Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: SC Refuses Stay On Act; Hearing Scheduled On Jan 22

READ | Nirbhaya Case: Next Hearing On Jan 7, Time Granted To Convicts For Legal Remedies