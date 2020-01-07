'Faith In Law Restored': Nirbhaya's Mother As Court Sets Jan 22 Hanging Date For Rapists

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday expressed her happiness over the Patiala High Court verdict on Nirbhaya Case. Asha Devi said that the verdict has given justice not just to them but the entire country. On Tuesday, the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. All the convicts were produced before the court via video-conferencing. Earlier, the court reserved its order after hearing the arguments from the counsels of all the parties in the case. In December, the matter was adjourned, giving time to the rapists of Nirbhaya to exercise their remaining legal remedies.

Speaking to the media she said, "Today is justice for all girls in the country. I feel very relieved today. We have fought a long fight, I want to thank everyone. I want to thank media, lawyers. It's justice not for only for Nirbhaya's parents, its a justice for all the people of India. My daughter has got justice. Execution of the 4 convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system."

READ | Nirbhaya Rape Case: Mother Asha Devi Demands Death Penalty For Convicts On December 16

Arguments in the Patiala House Court

Initially, the advocate for one of the accused- Mukesh stated that he could not file his vakalatnama in time because of his ill-health. Thereafter, Vrinda Grover, the amicus curiae in the case informed the court that the process for filing curative petitions for the convicts was underway. Later, the Public Prosecutor argued that no plea of any convict was pending with either the President or any court in the country.

Moreover, he contended that the issuance of death warrants did not imply that the convicts would be immediately hanged. He assured that 14 days’ time would be provided to the convicts to file review petitions. Thereafter, both the Public Prosecutor and the Amicus Curiae observed that the curative petition was not an option for the convicts. The judge also expressed his dismay at the delaying tactics of the counsel of Nirbhaya’s rapists. He noted that the legal remedies should be exercised within a time limit.

READ | Nirbhaya Case: Mother Asha Devi Says, 'no Point For Delhi HC To Consider Pawan's Plea'

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

READ | Nirbhaya Case: "We Support Live Telecast Of Death Sentence," Says Mother Asha Devi

READ | MASSIVE: Nirbhaya's Rapists To Be Hanged On Jan 22; Delhi Court Issues Death Warrant