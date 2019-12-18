With Court Granting More Time To Convicts, Nirbhaya's Mother Asks ‘why No Rights For Us?’

Speaking outside the Patiala House Court on Wednesday, Asha Devi- the mother of Nirbhaya expressed her displeasure with the court’s order. The court had adjourned the matter till January 7, giving time to the rapists of Nirbhaya to exercise their remaining legal remedies. She stated that nothing was happening in their favour despite running from pillar to post for a long time. Contending that the court gave the date only after hearing the counsel for the convicts, she mentioned that they had no hope for a positive verdict on January 7.

Read: Nirbhaya Case: Next Hearing On Jan 7, Time Granted To Convicts For Legal Remedies

Nirbhaya’s mother remarked, “Look, I am not at all happy with today’s order. Because they have given them the chance. The court is making us run from pillar to post from one year, but nothing is happening in our favour. Such a big crime happened with my daughter. Since 7 years, their rights are being seen, do we not have any rights? I said this in the court as well. However, it does not make any difference. I am doing the rounds of Patiala court since one year. Not even once was a warning issued to them. She added, “The court didn’t give a chance to our lawyers. It listened to the lawyer of the accused and gave the date. Now I don’t have the hope that the verdict will be in our favour on January 7.”

Read: Nirbhaya Case: Death Penalty Affirmed, Convict's Lawyer Argues, 'only God Can Take Life'

SC dismisses review plea

Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. This comes after the apex court heard the arguments of AP Singh, the counsel for the accused and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Delhi police. The bench stated that all the aspects of the case had already been dealt with by the trial court, High Court and the SC. The apex court contended that there was no merit in the plea.

Read: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Plea Of Convict In Nirbhaya Rape And Murder Case

Read: Abha Singh On Nirbhaya: 'The SC Needs To Get A Time Frame For Such Rape And Murder Cases'