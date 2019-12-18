Nirbhaya's Mother 'happy' As SC Rejects Convict's Review Plea, Hopes For Quick Justice

After the Supreme Court rejected the review petition filed by a Nirbhaya case convict, the mother of the late rape victim, Asha Devi told Republic TV that she is very happy. She stated that they have reached one step closer to justice. She also hoped that the Patiala House Court will now issue a death warrant for the case convicts.

Nirbhaya’s mother after SC’s decision

After the top court rejected Akshay Singh’s mercy plea, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi told Republic TV, “I am feeling very good, we have reached one step closer to the decision. There is a hearing at Patiala House Court on the same issue now. I hope that Patiala House also issues death warrant today itself. I have faith in them”.

“Since they filed a review petition, the Supreme Court did its work and heard them and then issued their verdict. They have lost the time to file more petitions now, three reviews have been dismissed in 18 months. They had the time to file curative and other kinds of petition for such a long time. They have exhausted all their time, I am hopeful that their death warrant will finally be issued now,” she added.

Nirbhaya’s parents support live telecast

Earlier in the day, while speaking to Republic TV Asha Deviu said that she supports the idea of having a live telecast of the death sentence for rape convicts. She said, “We totally support the campaign to have a live telecast of the sentence. They (rapists) have come up with new methods to carry out crimes now. They rape the women and then burn them, so the victim cannot speak about it. Live telecasting will definitely create fear in the hearts of the convicts and their families. Also, the court should realise that these convicts are wasting their time. They should realise that so many cases are pending in the court, these convicts are just toying with the system right now”.

