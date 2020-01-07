Nirbhaya's Mother Reiterates 'hope' Of Death Warrant To Convicts Ahead Of Court Hearing

Ahead of the important hearing in Delhi's Patiala Court in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Republic TV spoke to Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday. She said that it has been over seven years and she is still waiting for justice for her daughter. She said, "I am hopeful that the death warrant will be issued against the convicts because they have no time left as the court gave a time of 20 days."

'Fought the battle with lot of patience'

Asha Devi said, "the convicts have been served a notice from the jail twice. One of their appeals was also dismissed yesterday. Their reviews have been dismissed. It has been seven years now, with a lot of patience in these years, I have fought the battle. Not only me, but the whole country is looking forward to today's hearing. Other families who have gone through the same will feel that they will get justice if Nirbhaya gets justice."

Call to register FIR denied

A Delhi court on Monday had dismissed a complaint filed by the father of one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking an FIR against the sole witness in the matter for allegedly giving interviews to various news channels after charging money. The sole eyewitness, a friend of the 23-year-old victim, was accompanying her in the bus when the gruesome incident took place and he had also sustained injuries.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi dismissed the complaint, finding there was no sufficient ground to direct the police to register an FIR on the plea, which alleged that the act of the witness affected the case by "resulting into a media trial". The complaint, filed by Heera Lal Gupta, father of Pawan Kumar Gupta, had cited some recent media reports which alleged that witness charged money to appear for interviews on various news channels, his advocate A P Singh had said.

SC dismissed review plea of one of the convicts

Last month, a Delhi court had directed Tihar jail authorities to seek a response from the four death row convicts in the case whether they are filing mercy pleas against their executions with the President of India. The case will be taken up today in the Patiala House Court at 2 pm.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, had dismissed the plea of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts, saying that the review petition is not “re-hearing of appeal over and over again” and the top court had already considered the mitigating and aggravating circumstances while upholding the death penalty.

In December last year, Nirbhaya's parents had approached the court to fast-track the procedure to hang all four convicts in the case. The Supreme Court on December 12, 2018, dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to the four convicts Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay.

(with PTI inputs)