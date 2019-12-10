Nirbhaya's Mother Hopes For Rejection Of Mercy Plea, Demands Hanging 'as Soon As Possible'

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi reacted to the speculation that the convicts in her daughter's rape and murder case would be hanged soon, in an exclusive interview to Republic TV.

Maintaining that the mercy petitions were still pending with the President, she said that no date for the hanging had been fixed as of now. Moreover, she expressed hope that the convicts would be hanged as soon as possible.

Nirbhaya’s mother remarked, “It is difficult for us to say whether this procedure has started. Because their mercy petition is pending with the President. No date has been fixed yet. Their warrant hasn’t been issued. As far as their shifting is concerned, it is possible that December 13 is the date. One was in Mandoli jail. The court had ordered the jail that they should be assembled in the jail. This can be a reason as well. The way in which the Delhi government, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Centre has rejected the mercy petition and sent it to the President, I also feel that they should be hanged as soon as possible. I am doing the rounds of the courts for 7 years. I am hoping that the mercy petition will be rejected by the President and a date for their hanging should be fixed.”

'Will be assured only when the date is fixed'

She mentioned that she had struggled for 7 years to seek justice for her daughter. Nirbhaya’s mother also approved the proposition that the rapists should be hanged on December 16, the same day as the brutal incident. Moreover, she stated that she would feel assured only once the date of hanging was fixed.

“I have undertaken a struggle for 7 years. I also feel that there should be a new dawn in my life and they get the death penalty. Just as people are expressing the feeling that they should be hanged on the same day as the incident, I also feel that they should be hanged on December 16. But, it will not happen just by talking about it until we get a date. Until their mercy petition is rejected by the President, we will not get confirmed news that this is the date. I will be assured only when the date is fixed,” she opined.

