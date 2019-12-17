Nirbhaya's Mother Hopes SC Will Announce Verdict In Next Hearing

Nirbhaya's mother Aha Devi on Tuesday expressed hope that the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict announcing the punishment to culprits in the next hearing of the case. In her statement, she said, "I hope the Supreme Court will dismiss his (one of the accused) plea tomorrow, (on Wednesday) there is a date in the Patiala Court, and I hope that they have no other option left to defend themselves. Whatever the lawyers of the convicts are doing right now is just to stall the case further. Both these dates are very important for us. I am sure that tomorrow we will get to know the date of their death sentence."