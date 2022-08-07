Nirbhaya's Mother Slams Ashok Gehlot's 'rape' Remark; 'shocking Statement Coming From CM'

Nirbhaya's mother has come down heavily on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's shocking 'rape' remark asking him to tender an apology to the women of the nation. Condemning Gehlot's comment holding the Nirbhaya verdict responsible for rising rape-related murders, Asha Devi said that it was shocking that such statements were coming from the Chief Minister of a state and urged him to resign from the post.

"It is a shameful statement and very painful. He is the CM of a state and at this age, he is giving such a statement. Don't know how they become Ministers, maybe he should release all rapists in his state and use them as a vote bank. In this country, young girls and women are struggling and not getting justice. They are being killed, and he is saying by giving the death penalty, we are increasing rape? By his statement, he means girls should go through rape and get murdered, and rapists should be allowed to roam free," said Asha Devi.

She added, "I want to thank the current government they helped us and we got justice. The way these people are speaking today, I doubt if they were in power we would have got justice. He needs to apologize to the women of the entire nation. The parents of the rape victims are really sad today. He is not worthy of the post. Crime is increasing and people are worried because they don't get justice. If he supports criminals, he should resign as the Chief Minister."

Gehlot blames Nirbhaya verdict for rise in rape-related murders

In a shocking and appalling statement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday blamed the punitive laws under Section 376 IPC for rape-related murders in the country. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Congress leader said a "dangerous trend" of murder after rape is being witnessed after the Nirbhaya case verdict, in which the four convicts were awarded death sentences.

"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," the Chief Minister said.

CM Ashok Gehlot's statement has drawn widespread condemnation from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused Congress of 'trivializing and justifying' heinous crimes of rape and murder. Taking to Twitter, BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala questioned the silence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, remarking that "Rajasthan has become the top state in women atrocities."