Nirbhaya's Mother Speaks On Unnao Rape Victim's Death; Points Out 'system Failure'

After Unnao Rape victim died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday, Nirbhaya's mother has expressed her anger over yet another loss of life. Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, she called out the system, government and the society for failing to prevent such incidents. She said, "Yesterday's happiness of encounter has turned into grief today and it didn't take much time. Today, once again it is a defeat of the system, the society, the government and my struggle for seven years because another daughter of ours has left us."

'Human rights activists should celebrate today because they have won'

Slamming the Human Rights organisations, she said, "Yesterday, majority of us were celebrating the encounter of the four accused in Hyderabad rape and murder case but those who were against this, especially the human rights activists, should celebrate today because they have won. These are the same human rights activists who demand mercy for the people who commit such brutal crimes." She asked the government to send out a strong message to criminals and requested President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy petition of the accused in Nirbhaya case.

Mayawati condoles death of Unnao rape survivor

Condoling the Unnao rape victim's death, BSP Supremo Mayawati on Saturday, expressed her grief at the passing away of the Unnao rape survivor who was set ablaze by the accused. She offered her party's help to the victim's family and demanded that the UP government should provide justice to the victim soon. She further demanded the Centre to create a law to hang the accused within a stipulated amount of time.

Unnao Rape victim passes away

In a tragic development, the Unnao Rape victim, who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered severe burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. "The Unnao Rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. She had suffered over 90 per cent of burn injury," an official statement by Safdarjung Hospital read. The victim had suffered over 90 per cent burn injuries. Her condition deteriorated after 8:30 pm. Doctors increased medicines. She had a cardiac arrest later and breathed her last at 11:40 pm.

