Doesn't She Feel Ashamed?: Nirbhaya's Mom On Indira Jaisingh's 'forgive Like Sonia' Remark

After Indira Jaising's shocking comment asking Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi to 'forgive' her daughter's rapists and withhold them from being hanged, Asha Devi spoke exclusively to Republic TV talking about how 'shameful' the advocate's comment was. "Whatever she is against (death penalty) she can be, but who is she to ask me to forgive? She should feel ashamed that my daughter died and she is suggesting examples of Sonia Gandhi ji saying that since she forgave her husband's killers so even I should do the same? I do not need anyone's suggestions," she said.

"In all these years, she said nothing to me when I met her in courts. Now after 7 whole years when the rapists are finally going to be hanged, she expects me to be forgiving? Does she not feel ashamed. I want to ask her if such an incident had happened in her house, would she come and say, no I forgive them?"

'They support rapists, and talk about Human Rights'

Asha Devi also exposed the duplicity of the lobby that is arguing about giving the mercy plea to the rapists saying that their entire business runs by supporting such people for which they get funds from outside."I am strong enough to fight for the justice of my daughter. People like her think they are some poster people, upholding Human Rights, they say, I fight for rights, I am against death penalty but they are actually supporting rapists and running their entire business, getting funds from outside the country."

'Her words might be funded by a political party'

She also slammed Indira Jaising for politicizing the issue saying that who knows if she was given a 'lump sum' by a political party to speak their language.

"Now that she is old, her business is on a downhill, who knows she must have taken money from some political party to speak all of this. Because no human would pass such a statement."

On Friday, senior advocate Indira Jaising asked Nirbhaya's mother to 'forgive' her daughter's killers and 'follow the example of Sonia Gandhi.' She said that just like Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband's assassin Nalini, Nirbhaya's mother should also do the same and not let her daughter's rapists be hanged. Jaising also pointed out that she 'identified' with her Nirbhaya's mother's pain however she was against death penalty for the rapists.

