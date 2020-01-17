Nirbhaya's Mother Welcomes President's Decision, Demands Hanging Of Convicts On Jan 22

Nirbhaya's mother on Friday, January 17, while speaking to Republic TV, welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind's decision of rejecting one of the convict's mercy plea. She said, I welcome the decision but I am not yet satisfied."

She added, "I will only be satisfied after the convicts are hanged on January 22. They have appealed to the court one by one and all of their pleas have been rejected. I request the court and the government to hang them on Jan 22. They should get no time now."

In a massive reprieve to Nirbhaya's parents, President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea. The Ministry of Home Affairs had forwarded his mercy petition to the president last night, recommending its rejection.

Advaita Kala's reaction

Activist Advaita Kala on Friday, while speaking to Republic TV, said, "I think it is about time. The family needs a sense of closure. They need to now work towards healing. It was very difficult for them to think about their daughter beyond the last few days which was a very traumatic phase."

She added, "With the final mercy petition being rejected, I think there will be some closure. It is important even for the women of this country who have followed this case very closely for the last seven years, not only for the brutality but also for the lack of a sense of justice over this case. With this final act, I think we will all feel a little more relieved."

Speaking about the AAP leader raising questions, she said, "The way the legal system works, they are entitled to the curative petitions by nature. I think what Asha Devi is referring to is the most recent intervention by the AAP politician who raised further questions to delay this closure. I think that is visible for everybody, especially women. If it is a process of justice, then let justice follow. Let lawyers do their job, let appeals happen. But the moment you have politicians coming in and try to delay or try and twist things, their political narrative is usually problematic."

Blame game politics

The BJP and AAP parties on Thursday played blame game politics over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts. While Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pointed out that Tihar jail authorities had not notified the convicts of their legal options since 2017, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Kejriwal government had immediately rejected the mercy petition.

However, all the four convicts have now been moved to Tihar jail number 3 for their execution on January 22. Reports stated that the Tihar administration locked the four convicts: Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh, and Pawan Gupta. However, they are in separate cells.

Officials perform dummy execution successfully

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tihar jail officials successfully conducted a dummy execution in Jail number 3 where the convicts will be hanged to death. Furthermore, the convicts are set to be hanged together in the same place where Afzal Guru- 2001 Parliament attack mastermind was hanged.

About the Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed a death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of the 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 last year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

