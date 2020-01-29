As SC Nod Moves Nirbhaya Rapists Closer To Gallows, Her Mother Seeks Anti-delay Guidelines

Nirbhaya's Mother on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss a plea by Nirbhaya case death-row convict Mukesh seeking reconsideration of the President turning down his mercy petition.

Speaking about it, Asha Devi said, "Although there was a delay in providing justice, the decisions taken are correct. Even the Court is understanding the accused are purposely filing the petitions one by one to delay the case. I welcome the Supreme Court's decision and I hope they will be hanged soon."

She added, "This has been a long fight and it will go on. I urge that finally they should be hanged on February 1. I have been following the law since the past seven years. I have full faith in it. I will abide by the law, but I hope that they will be hanged." The convicts are set to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am.

'Guideline for Rape cases'

"The Supreme Court and the government should come up with a guideline that if there is over one criminal in a particular case, the mercy petition should be heard together and they should be hanged at the same time," she added.

Convict's plea dismissed

On Wednesday, a three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review plea of the convict- Mukesh, in the Nirbhaya case against President Ram Nath Kovind's rejection of his mercy petition. While advocates Anjana Prakash and Rebecca John argued for Mukesh, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the prosecution. The bench ruled that the President had taken into consideration all documents before rejecting the plea.

About the Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was heinously mutilated and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later, with the entire nation praying for her by way of mass demonstrations and candle-light marches.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed a death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of the 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 last year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

