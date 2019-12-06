Nirbhaya's Parents Speak On The Encounter Of All Hyderabad Rape And Murder Accused

After the encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder incident, Nirbhaya's mother has expressed her delight and thanked the police forces for delivering justice to the rape victim and set an example. Satisfied with the fate of the accused, she has also appealed that there should be no action on the police force. "The way these criminals don't fear the system, they need to suffer the same fate. I have been struggling for seven years, visiting court to court. Even today I make rounds of the lower court to seek capital punishment to the criminals of Nirbhaya. Court says criminals have human rights we can't hang them, so today the courts, government, Delhi police every one should see this how Hyderabad police have set an example. I request the justice system to hang Nirbhaya's convicts at the earliest and set a precedent that the culprits of such heinous crimes will suffer a similar fate".

Nirbhaya's father has also commended the Hyderabad police. He said, "Even today we visit courts, we see the accused and their lawyers, they say things to us. Looking at the situation at that moment, police would have had to face the wrath of the entire nation had the accused escaped. So it was apt what they did."

The Hyderabad incident

A horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe had stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on the same night she went missing. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Ten teams had been formed to crack the case and four persons allegedly involved in the case were arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The accused reportedly tried to escape today while attacking the police but were killed in an encounter. The Nirbhaya-like brutal rape and murder incident had outraged the entire nation.

