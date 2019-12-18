Nirbhaya Case: "We Support Live Telecast Of Death Sentence," Says Mother Asha Devi

Nirbhaya’s parents while speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday asserted that they support the live telecast of the convicts’ sentence. Asha Devi, the mother of the late rape victim Nirbhaya said that they have been waiting seven years for justice and a live telecast of the death sentence will send a message across to all the people guilty of such crime. She also added that the convicts have been toying with the system and wasting court’s time. On the other hand, Nirbhaya’s father said that the justice system needs a revival to speed up such cases. He also urged the government to form laws and fix loopholes.

Nirbhaya’s mother on the case delay

Talking exclusively to Republic TV, Nirbhaya’s mother said, “See we have come to the Supreme Court for the third time. We have come during the trials; we have come for the review and today we are here again for the review. I think whatever is happening right now is happening to extend the trial. We want that their review to get quashed today and the Supreme Court to pronounce the death penalty for the rapists”.

Reiterating the importance of a live telecast, Asha Devi said, “We totally support the campaign to have a live telecast of the sentence. They (rapists) have come up with new methods to carry out crimes now. They rape the women and then burn them, so the victim cannot speak about it. Live telecasting will definitely create a fear in the hearts of the convicts and their families. Also, the court should realise that these convicts are wasting their time. They should relaise that so many cases are pending in the court, these convicts are just toying with the system right now”.

Nirbhaya’s father on the need to change the system

Stressing over the fact that the system and law needs to be changed, father of Nirbhaya Badrinath said, “Till the time system does not change in India, no one will get justice. Everything should have a deadline; all the cases should be completed in a stipulated time. We have only one appeal to the government that they should call a session and set a deadline for these cases. This will ensure that no will have to suffer relentlessly for such a long time. The loopholes in our law should also be fixed”.

New bench to hear review petition by convict

As the Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde recused himself from the hearing of Nirbhaya convict's plea on Tuesday, a new judge bench has been set up to hear the review petition. This bench consists of three judges including Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna headed by R Banumathi. The bench is set to hear the plea at 10.30 AM on Wednesday, December 18.

