Nirmal Singh Raps Bilawal Bhutto For Raising J&K In UNSC; 'Don't Meddle In India's Issues'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh slammed Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto for writing to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Jammu and Kashmir delimitation and cautioned him not to meddle in India's internal affairs. Notably, foreign minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto on May 11 wrote a letter to the UNSC regarding the delimitation exercise carried out by the Government of India.

Strongly opposing Pakistan's move, Nirmal Singh stated, "You will have to repent on your decision to meddle in India's internal affairs by raising the Kashmir issue in UNSC. Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain to be an integral part of India. It is the right of the local government to conduct the delimitation exercise. Your voice will not be heard in the UNSC. You are also violating the statement of your maternal grandfather who acknowledged in the Shimla agreement, that the Kashmir is a bilateral issue. In the light of the recently concluded conference of the refugees of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), we have vowed PoJK will be captured following the 1994 resolution passed in the Indian parliament."

Calling the 'delimitation exercise' a sinister ploy to reduce the representation of Muslims, Bilawal Bhutto urged the UNSC to take immediate cognisance of the report of the delimitation commission.

“Through the sham ‘Delimitation’ exercise, it is obvious that India is aiming to speed up the process of demographic changes that it has already set in motion through measures such as doling out of millions of domicile certificates, offering of jobs, and putting up of land in IIOJK for sale to non-Kashmiris, in complete disregard to the international law and relevant Geneva Conventions,” the foreign minister remarked.

J&K Delimitation report

The objective of the demiliattion commission was to redraw the boundaries of the constituencies of J&K after considering the state as one entity. The abrogation of Article 370 by the central government triggered the formation of the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission to revise the constituencies to match to the population density following which the strength of the J&K assembly increased from 83 to 90, with Jammu getting six new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, bagged only one extra seat.

