Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Congress To Not Mislead People About CAA And NRC

General News

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified the clauses of the CAA and commented on Sonia Gandhi’s inciitng remark over "divisive politics".

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requested 'responsible political parties' not to spread fear among people and not to confuse the CAA with the NRC after the Congress chief launched a scathing attack on the government. Sonia Gandhi reportedly said, the BJP was involving in "divisive politics" and that the current government has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent". Further, reacting to Sonia Gandhi's remark, the Finance Minister appealed to the Congress party President and other parties not to mislead people by inciting violence.

