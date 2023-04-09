Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives In US To Attend IMF-World Bank Meet; To Chair G20 Meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who arrived at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York on Sunday, April 9, has begun her official visit to United States of America (USA) to attend the Spring Annual Meetings-2023 of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG), which will take place between April 10th and 15th.

The Union Finance Minister was received by the Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal at the airport. She will also take part in various G20 meetings in Washington DC during her visit.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry informed that Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be embarking on an official visit to the USA, beginning April 10. During the visit, Sitharaman will be attending the 2023 Spring Meetings of the WBG and the IMF, and the Minister will also chair a G20 meeting. Additionally, she will take part in the investor and bilateral meetings along with other associated meetings during her stay in US.

The Indian Finance Ministry delegation comprises officials from the Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank India (RBI). The meetings which will take place at the WBG and IMF Headquarters in Washington DC will be attended by Finance Ministers and Central Bankers from across the world.

As per Ministry, the Union Finance Minister will take part in Spring Meetings of IMF-World Bank, and she will host the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency and G20-related side events. Finance Minister Sitharaman will hold meetings with World Bank Development Committee and IMF Committee Plenaries, interact with Global Economists. Sitharaman will have bilateral engagements with countries and international organisations, interaction with global business leaders and investors in roundtables will take place. The Finance Minister will also meet the Indian Diaspora in New York.

Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor to jointly chair 2nd G20 FMCBG meeting

Further, Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair the 2nd G20 FMCBG meeting on April 12-13, which is likely to witness around 350 delegates from G20 members, 13 invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations. During the meeting, various issues related to global economy and international financial architecture, sustainable finance, financial sector and financial inclusion, and international taxation will be discussed.

It is being said that the focus of these various sessions during the meeting will be to deliberate on issues such as addressing food and energy insecurity, managing global debt vulnerabilities, strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), mobilising finance for climate action, advancing financial inclusion, and accelerating progress on international tax and financial sector issues.

The 2nd G20 FMCBG meeting will advance efforts towards the preparation of G20 India Finance Track deliverables for the 3rd G20 FMCBG meeting to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in July 2023. These meetings are expected to provide informed finance track contributions to the leaders declaration set for adoption in the New Delhi Summit in September 2023.

On the sidelines of the Spring Annual Meetings, the finance minister will have bilateral engagements with her respective counterparts from G20 countries and heads of other delegations. Further in a high-level meeting on April 11, she will meet the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss issues of mutual interest.