On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen buying vegetables from a street vendor in Chennai's Mylapore market. She also interacted with some of the vendors. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared a video of her buying vegetables from a street vendor in the Mylapore locality of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Twitter, Finance Minister Sitharaman’s office said, “During her day-long visit to Chennai, Sitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market in Chennai where she interacted with the vendors and local residents and also purchased vegetables.”

In a video shared by Sitharaman’s office on Saturday, the Union Finance Minister can be seen inspecting the vegetables and even indulging in a conversation with the vendors as locals looked on.

According to images shared by her office on Twitter, Sitharaman can be seen picking out some sweet potato while another set of photographs portrays her interest in some bitter gourd too.

On the same day, the minister inaugurated the Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam, a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs in Chennai. After her visit to the local vegetable market, she left for New Delhi.

Notably, Vegetables are one of the key items at the centre of rising inflation in the country. Keeping this in mind, earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government was making efforts to keep inflation under 4 percent and that steps were being taken to ensure people get essential goods at a fair price and on time.