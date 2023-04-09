Nirmala Sitharaman In US For IMF-World Bank Spring Meet: All You Need To Know About Event

Nirmala Sitharaman reached the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday. The Union Finance Minister is in the United States to attend the annual Spring Meetings of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank. The meetings will begin on April 10 and go on till April 16. The annual Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank come amid the ongoing global banking crisis.

Sitharaman will also host the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency and other G20-related events, the Union finance ministry said in a statement. The FMCBG meet will be held on April 12 and 13 and will be jointly chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected to meet United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on April 11. The spring meetings will be held in Washington DC, where both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are headquartered in adjacent buildings. IMF and World Bank, the global financial bodies, owes its origins to the Bretton Woods conference in July 1944.

What will be the focus of G20 FMCBG meeting?

The 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, to be held under India's presidency, will feature three sessions with a focus on pressing global issues. These issues include addressing food and energy insecurity, managing global debt vulnerabilities, and strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to mobilise finance for climate action.

The meeting will also seek to advance progress on international taxation and financial sector issues while advancing financial inclusion. The sessions are expected to attract around 350 delegates from G20 members, 13 invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations.

What are MDBs?

MDBs and the need for reform in MDBs will be one of the focus areas of the Finance Minister's visit. Not only will they be discussed during the G20 FMCBG meeting, but they'll come up for discussion again on April 15, during the meeting of G20 Expert Group on strengthening MDBs.

Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) are financial institutions that are owned by multiple governments and work together to provide financial support and technical assistance to developing countries. The MDBs aim to promote sustainable economic development and reduce poverty in the developing world by investing in infrastructure, social services, and private sector development.

There are currently several multilateral development banks, including the World Bank Group, the African Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank. Each of these banks has its own unique focus and set of operations, but they all work towards the same goal of supporting development in their respective regions.

The MDBs typically provide loans, grants, and technical assistance to developing countries to help fund specific projects or to support broader development initiatives. The funds are often used to finance infrastructure projects, such as transportation, energy, and water systems, as well as social services, including education and healthcare. The banks also work with private sector entities to encourage investment and promote economic growth in developing countries.

MDBs are governed by a board of directors, which is typically made up of representatives from the member countries. Each bank has its own lending criteria and procedures, and they typically work with borrowing countries to develop customized development plans that meet the country's specific needs and priorities. Sitharaman's focus will be to push for an "updated MDBs ecosystem" which can finance SDGs (sustainable development goals). One of the goals will be to increase the capital bases of MDBs.

A look at other events the Finance Minister is slated to attend

Nirmala Sitharaman will "have bilateral engagements with her respective counterparts from G20 countries and Heads of other delegations, including major international organisations, to discuss issues and areas of mutual interest and cooperation under India’s G20 Presidency. Besides these, the Finance Minister will also participate in a high-level seminar on ‘Stacking up the benefits of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)’ organised by the IMF on April 14," according to the Finance Ministry.

She will also participate in a fireside chat at the Peterson Institute of International Economics (PIIE) on April 10, 2023. Other than this, she will take part in a Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, which will be co-chaired by India, International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.

Here is all you need to know about IMF-WB Spring Meetings

It might be useful to know a bit more about the history and purpose of IMF-WB Spring Meetings. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Spring Meetings have a long history that dates back to the formation of these organisations in the aftermath of the Second World War. The first joint Annual Meetings of the World Bank and IMF were held in 1946 in Washington D.C.

The main purpose of these meetings is to bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, private sector executives, civil society representatives, and academics from around the world to discuss and debate global economic issues. The Spring Meetings are held annually in April and are usually preceded by the IMF and World Bank Group Board of Governors' meetings.

The meetings provide a platform for participants to share their experiences and best practices in economic policy, financial stability, poverty reduction, and sustainable development. These discussions help shape the policy agenda of the World Bank and IMF and inform the policy decisions of member countries.

One of the primary focuses of the Spring Meetings is to address the challenges facing developing countries. This includes discussions on issues such as debt sustainability, access to finance, infrastructure development, and climate change. The meetings also provide an opportunity for countries to present their development plans and strategies and seek support from the World Bank and IMF.

In addition to the formal meetings, there are also numerous side events and seminars that take place during the Spring Meetings. These events provide a forum for experts to present their research, exchange ideas and engage with policymakers on specific economic issues.