Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Sheikh Hasina, Rishi Sunak, Gita Gopinath At The G-20 Dinner

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (September 9) exchanged pleasantries with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, first Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina during Ratri Bhoj par Samvad at Bharat Mandapam at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. In a historic achievement for India’s G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the G20 New Delhi leaders’ declaration with 100 per cent unanimity.

After the completion of the proceedings of the 1st day of the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, the president of India Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner for the head of state of the G20 grouping.

Among other leaders, Finance Minister Sitharaman met UK PM Rishi Sunak. They both discussed the issues of mutual interest and areas of collaboration to further enhance the friendship between the two nations. She also met the first deputy MD of IMF Gita Gopinath and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

FTA deal with UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Saturday reviewed the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and expressed hope that the remaining issues could be ironed out at the earliest so that a "balanced, mutually beneficial and forward-looking" trade deal is concluded soon. Sunak, who arrived here on Friday, held talks with Modi after the first session of the G20 Summit. Earlier, Sunak greeted Modi with a namaste as the latter received him at the venue.

Sunak is said to have congratulated Prime Minister Modi on India’s “consummate presidency” of the G20 this year, which he said had demonstrated the country’s “vital global leadership and influence”.

A day before the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on diversifying bilateral cooperation and discussed issues such as connectivity and commercial linkages.



