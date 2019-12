Nirmala Sitharaman attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s request for UN intervention regarding the CAA. Terming the request as a “dangerous suggestion”, she questioned the CM about belief in the Indian Constitution and the parliamentary procedures. Nirmala Sitharaman supported the right of a citizen to voice dissent and protest but expressed disapproval about Mamata Bannerjee’s suggestion of UN intervention over what is “purely an internal matter”.