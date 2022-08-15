Nirmala Sitharaman Thanks PM Modi For 'believing In Women's Aspirations And Dreams'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message to Indians against the disrespect of women. During his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi underscored that for some reason we have a tendency to disrespect women and lower their dignity, be it from our behaviour or our words but we can pledge to break free from such practices.

"It gives me immense pain to share that in some way or another we disrespect women. Can we, through our sanskar and effort, take the resolve to free the women from all forms of disrepect? Honouring women is very important for fulfilling the potential of the nation", PM Modi said.

Responding to his message, Sithraman tweeted, "Thank you @PMOIndia for your reiteration on respecting women in our daily lives, giving them opportunities and believing in their aspirations and dedication to realise dreams".

She also noted five key takeaways from PM Modi's speech which laid out plans for the next 25 years as we enter the 'Amrit Kaal'. During his address, PM Modi said that the Indians must dedicate themselves toward a developed India, getting out of ghulami (slave) mindset, remembering and being proud of our virasat (heritage), practice unity and togetherness and fulfill the citizens' duty.

'I see immense contribution by women in next 25 yrs': PM Modi

Urging Indians to pledge against disrespecting women, PM Modi emphasised the contribution women are making in the fields of education, science and sports and predicted their increased participation in the next 25 years. "Be it in education or science, women of the country are at the top...Be it sports or the battlefield, India's women are stepping forward with new capabilities and confidence. I see the immense contribution by women in 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75-year journey".

PM Modi also asserted that the pride of Nari Shakti will play a crucial role in fulfilling the dreams of India as giving them equal opportunities will yield unprecedented results. He further urged the citizens to take responsibility for making India a self-reliant nation since it is not a government agenda or a government program but a mass movement.