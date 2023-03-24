Nirmala Sitharaman To Place Finance Bill In Parliament: What Is It And Why Does It Matter?

Quick links:
Image: (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Friday, March 24. The Finance Bill contains tax proposals that the FM had moved while presenting the Budget on February 1.
Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023–24 and relevant appropriation bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha at 6 pm on Thursday while the Opposition members continued to protest in the Well of the House.
A Finance bill is a money bill that deals with the nation's finances; it may be about taxes, spending, borrowing, revenues, etc. Since the Union Budget deals with these things, it is passed as a Finance Bill. Definition:
Via this bill, the administration is proposing the Parliament the imposition of additional taxes, changes to the current tax system, or continuation of the current system for a longer period of time.
The Finance Bill is accompanied by a memorandum containing explanations of the provisions included in it. The Finance Bill can be introduced only in Lok Sabha.
However, the Rajya Sabha can recommend amendments in the Bill. The bill has to be passed by the Parliament within 75 days of its introduction.
Earlier yesterday, March 23 the Lok Sabha approved the Union Budget envisaging an expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for the fiscal year starting April 1 without any discussion, as the Opposition continued to create ruckus.
After two adjournments during which the ruling and opposition MPs engaged in a duelling match over demands for Rahul Gandhi to apologise and the Adani problem, the Lower House of Parliament resumed its work on the demands for grants and appropriation bills.
Notably, due to protests from both sides, the majority of the second leg of the budget session was rained out, making it one of the few times when the budget was enacted without any discussion.