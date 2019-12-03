Nirmohi Akhara Calls Sacking Of Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan An 'internal Matter'

One of the key litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, Nirmohi Akhara, on Tuesday, December 3, reacted to the removal of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan from the case, by calling it to be an 'internal matter.'

"Mr Rajeev Dhavan had strongly argued the case of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board in the Supreme Court but they are not filing a review petition. However, it is an internal matter of the other Muslim litigants including JuH whether or not to ask him to represent them for the review petitions", Nirmohi Akhara declared in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, Rajeev Dhavan who was representing the Muslim parties in the dispute case in the Supreme Court had informed that he was sacked from the case. In an announcement made by the senior lawyer on Facebook, Dhavan said, "Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent a formal letter accepting the 'sacking' without demur. No longer involved in the review case."

Muslim body files a review petition in the Supreme Court

The Muslim body filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, December 2, over the Ayodhya verdict. The review petition stated that the top court has erred in granting relief to the Muslim parties. However, the petition clarified that the petitioner is not filing the review petition on the whole judgment but parts of it. Listing the points, the petition said, the top court has erred in their judgment while deciding on the crimes in 1934, 1949 and 1992. It went on to say that the top court has "wrongly applied Article 142'. It also stated that the top court's decision to not appreciate the Babri mosque as Waqf property is wrong.

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

The Apex Court had announced its landmark verdict for the dispute case on November 9, the top court had delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It has also directed the Central government to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC had stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while delivering the unanimous judgment, dismissed the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara. He also termed that the three-way division of the disputed land by the Allahabad HC in its 2010 verdict is wrong.

(With inputs from ANI)