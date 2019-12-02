The Debate
The Debate
Nitesh Rane Questions Shiv Sena On Its Hindutva Stance; Mentions 'secular Values' In CMP

General News

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday has questioned the newly elected CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena about its stance on the ideology of Hindutva.

Nitesh

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has questioned the newly elected CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray about his stance on the ideology of Hindutva. Uddhav Thackeray, who has formed government in the state with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, on Sunday asserted that Shiv Sena was always with the ideology of Hindutva. “I am still with the ideology of Hindutva and won’t ever leave it,” said Thackeray, who was speaking at a special session of the Maharashtra assembly. 

Nitesh Rane asked about the use of the Common Minimum Programme of these 3 parties which was based on secular values. 

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP on Hindutva

Slamming its 35-year old ally BJP, Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, said that the Sena has not betrayed Hindutva, in his first Assembly address as CM. Defining a new 'Hindutva', he stated that the Sena's Hindutva did not involve 'chanting Jai Shree Ram and then turning away from their words. Reaffirming on his Hindutva he said that the Sena's Hindutva was intact and meant that 'it will keep its word'. "Saying Jai Shree Ram and then turning out from your words is not our Hindutva. Our Hindutva was intact before today and tomorrow. I have never betrayed anyone. Keeping our words is our Hindutva," he said.

READ | BJP hits out at Shiv Sena's 'new Hindutva' says 'Sena siding with Ram Mandir opposers'

READ | BJP's Ananth Hegde claims Fadnavis was made CM to prevent misuse of Centre's 40cr-funds

Sena not ready to compromise on Hindutva?

In contrast with Thackeray's statement in the assembly, the preamble of the NCP-Sena-Congress reads: "The alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On contentious issues of national importance as well of state importance especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus."

READ | Hope Fadnavis won't repeat mistakes he made as CM: Shiv Sena

READ | Maha CM Thackeray's big announcement: Cases against Aarey activists to be withdrawn

