Nithyananda May Have Fled Abroad Despite Passport Expiry; Search On Amid FIR: Sources

A fresh FIR in Ahmedabad names rape accused self-styled ‘Godman’ Nithyananda, charging him with forceful confinement and kidnapping of minor girls. This comes as the father of these minor girls filed a complaint to the police over his four daughters being shifted to the Ahmedabad Ashram without their consent. But despite the FIR, whereabouts of Nithyananda are not known to the police.

Sources claim that Nithyananda has fled the country

Sources in Bidadi police, where the first complaints were filed against Nithyananda, claim that he might have fled the country in August 2018. His passport had reportedly expired over a year ago. The police believe that he might have gone by land to Nepal and using a fake passport, might have fled to Ecuador from there.

Read: Swami Nithyananda Booked Over Alleged Kidnapping Of Children For Ahmedabad Ashram Work

Meanwhile, a constable, on hearing of the FIR filed in Ahmedabad, visited the Nithyananda Peetam in Bidadi on Wednesday but was turned away from the main gate by security. Republic’s crew too visited the Ashram but was denied entry beyond the gate and were informed by the security that the controversial self-styled Godman was out of the city. They refused to divulge any more details about his whereabouts.

Read: I know my daughters are being tortured: Complainant against Nithyananda to Republic TV

Minor girls' father makes allegations against Nithyananda

The father of the four girls who were allegedly held hostage in a bungalow next to the Ahmedabad Ashram spoke to Republic and said, ‘"Between September and October, our daughters called us thrice from different numbers. They asked us to take them away from the ashram. My second daughter called me and cried: "Appa, bacchao idhar se" (Dad, help me from here)." He further said, "That is when I understood the seriousness. Till then I was also associated with the "so-called" Godman in the same organisation but in a different place."

Read: Gandhi Sankalp Yatra to end at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

On Wednesday, two followers of Nithyananda who are the managers of the Yogini Sarvajnapeetham Ashram in Hirapur, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad were arrested even as the police continue looking for Nithyananda.

Read: Major fire on Dudhsagar Dairy premises at Gujarat's Mehsana