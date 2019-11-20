I Know My Daughters Are Being Tortured: Complainant Against Nithyananda To Republic TV

Petitioner Janardana Sharma, who alleged that his daughters have been illegally confined at an ashram of self-styled godman Nithyananada, spoke to Republic TV on Wednesday about the alleged abduction. In an exclusive interview, Sharma stated that his "daughters have been abducted and tortured in Swami Nityananda's Gurukul." Making an ardent request not to torture them, he further said, "Swami, please don't torture my kids. Please release them." Sharma and his wife had filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court on Monday seeking help to get their daughters back.

On sending his children to the Ashram

Sharma, while speaking to the Republic TV, said, "I want to tell that I believed the "so-called" Swami Nithyananda completely. Thus, I made all of my kids — three daughters and one son — join his Gurukul. I was so convinced, or you can say hypnotised by him." He further added, "He convinced us that education imparted to them will be based on Hindu Gurukul system, HGS, IGCSE, and CBSE. Meanwhile, I focused on my career. After three years, I was working as a Vice President and then I became a CEO. I had thought he is the best person in the world."

Serious allegations

Giving details on how his daughters were abducted, complainant Janardana Sharma said, "Between September and October, our daughters called us thrice from different numbers. They asked us to take them away from the ashram. My second daughter called me and cried: "Appa, bacchao idhar se" (Dad, help me from here)." He further said, "That is when I understood the seriousness. Till then I was also associated with the "so-called" godman in the same organisation but in a different place."

According to reports, the couple had admitted their three daughters, from 7 to 15 years of age to an educational institution run by Swami Nithyananda in Bengaluru in 2013. However, they later learned that their daughters were shifted to another branch of Nithyananda Dhyanpeetham this year, named Yogini Sarvagyapeetham, situated on the premises of Delhi Public School in Ahmedabad. Speaking about it, he alleged that when he and his wife visited the ashram, the officials of the institute allegedly refused to let them meet their daughters. "My wife and I went there, but we weren't allowed inside," he said. After returning, the couple approached the police in November first week. "Even when the police tried to help us, they still didn't show us all the three daughters. We still don't know where our first daughter is," Sharma alleged. He further stated that "I know how the Aashram operates inside. I know how much they are tortured. I know that two of my eldest daughters are being tortured."

