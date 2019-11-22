Nithyananda Exposed: Former Aide Narrates Ordeal On The Debate

While speaking with Republic media network on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Arnab Goswami, Sarah Landry an ex follower of Nithyananda narrates her ordeal and makes some sensational claims about Nithyananda.

'It started with Facebook Messenger messages in my inbox'

Sarah while talking to Republic TV claimed that Nithyananda messaged her on social media and tried to fool her by claiming Sarah is the reincarnation of 'Parvati'.

"It started with Facebook Messenger messages in my inbox, the way that he started grooming me for a sexual relationship was that he told me I was an incarnation of Parvati. He claims he is Sadashiva and I was Parvati and told me that I had to be in a sexual relationship for my spiritual growth.

'Victims have reached out to me personally'

"Since I started to speak out against him, more and more victims have reached out to me personally. It is not only women, but he also does this to men, he does this to children, to underage girls who are in his Gurukul. Because we were told he is an avatar, we were told if we speak pout against him, we will never realise enlightment. We will be cursed, we will die. Just as children of Janardhan Sharma have confirmed that in Gurukul, they were told if they speak against Nityananda, it is 'Guru Droha' and that they will die and is used on his other victims as well," Sara said.

What is the case against Nithyananda?

Janardana Sharma and his wife told the Gujarat High Court on Monday that their two elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandita (18) who were studying in Nithyananda's Yogini Sarvagyapeetham institution had refused to accompany them. Their younger minor-aged daughters, who have been rescued by the couple, were allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks, claim the parents after officials of the institute allegedly refused to let them meet their daughters. The couple has sought the court's direction to the police as well the institute's authorities to produce their other daughters in court as they have allegedly been 'illegally confined' and hand them over to the parents. Gujarat High Court set a deadline of November 26 to present the two victims Nanditha Janardhana Sharma (Nityanandita) and Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (Tatvapriya) before the court.

