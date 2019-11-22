'Nithyananda In Ecuador, Petitioner's Daughter Believed To Be With Him', Claims Frmr Aide

In a major revelation, former Nithyananda aide Sarah Stephanie Landry, a former teacher in his ashram in Toronto, Canada, on Friday has revealed that Janardhana Sharma's eldest daughter Tatvapriya is believed to be in Ecuador. Claiming that Nithyananda had brainwashed his devotees, Landry claims that Tatvapriya is allegedly shifted between Ecuador and Trinidad & Tobago. She also names three women who are allegedly a part of Nithyananda's inner circle, to establish a new center in Ecuador.

Fmr devotee alleges Nithyananda in Ecuador, eldest victim with him

"There is a woman named Gayatri from South India, she is a software engineer and is known as Maa Nithya Gnyatmananda Swami. Along with the other two -Ranjitha Menen (Nithyanandamayi Swami)and Vanessa Payne (Maa Nithyananda Yoga swami), they are his inner circle in Ecuador. Janardana Sharma's eldest daughter Tatvapriya is also believed to be with Nithyananda in Ecuador. It is likely she shifts back and forth between Trinidad and Tobago and Ecuador. He is looking to shift his entire organization outside India Trinidad and Ecuador South America," she said.

She added, "Since becoming the main whistleblower exposing the Nithyananda cult, it has been brought to my attention that he escaped India to avoid the rape charges. He claimed to his devotees that there was a death threat to his life. He fled India to Ecuador that has no extradition treaty with India. He requested political asylum from Ecuador and told me to travel to Canada to grant him political asylum there."

Nithyananda political asylum

Exposing Nithyananda's plans to continue his operations remotely, she claimed that Nithyananda who is allegedly in Ecuador has flown in a team for the same. She added that Nithyananda is allegedly fooling authorities using a green screen to hide his whereabouts. Nithyananda has already been named in the FIR of the alleged kidnapping.

"He has also flown one of his aides to establish an online connection to give a discourse daily. He is fooling people so that no one gets to know his whereabouts, by using a green screen. He is asking people to send gold jewellery to connect spiritually from his new center in Ecuador," she added.

What is the alleged kidnapping case?

Petitioners Janardana Sharma and his wife told the Gujarat High Court on Monday that their two elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandita (18) who were studying in Nithyananda's Yogini Sarvagyapeetham institution had refused to accompany them. Their younger minor-aged daughters, who have been rescued by the couple, were allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks, claim the parents after officials of the institute allegedly refused to let them meet their daughters. The couple has sought the court's direction to the police as well the institute's authorities to produce their other daughters in court as they have allegedly been 'illegally confined' and hand them over to the parents. Gujarat High Court set a deadline of November 26 to present the two victims Nanditha Janardhana Sharma (Nityanandita) and Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (Tatvapriya) before the court.

