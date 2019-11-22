Nithyananda Insults Judiciary, Claims Nobody Can 'prosecute' Him

The self-styled Godman and rape accused Nithyananda, in the latest live stream insulted the judiciary and said that nobody can persecute him. This comes amidst row of accusations that have been surfacing against the self-styled Swami. During the live stream, Nithyananda, who has allegedly fled from India said that he is Parma Shiva (God) and only he can tell the truth and reality.

Nithyananda’s statement in the live stream

Nithyananda, in a live stream from an unknown place, said that “Whole world is against me. I am telling you don't go to Nithyananda. But you showed your integrity to me by being here. I will show my integrity to you by revealing the reality and truth to you. Now, nobody can touch me, I can tell you the truth, I am Parma Shiva (God). Understand, no st***d court can prosecute me for revealing the truth, I am Parma Shiva”.

Watch: Deputy SP KT Kamaria speaks about Nithyananda Ashram investigation

Nithyananda’s former aide accuses him of brainwashing

Former Nithyananda aide Sarah Stephanie Landry, a former teacher in his ashram in Toronto, Canada, on Friday revealed that Nithyananda has brainwashed his devotees. She said, "Since becoming the main whistleblower exposing the Nithyananda cult, it has been brought to my attention that he escaped India to avoid the rape charges. He claimed to his devotees that there was a death threat to his life. He fled India to Ecuador that has no extradition treaty with India. He requested political asylum from Ecuador and told me to travel to Canada to grant him political asylum there”.

Read: Ex-aide Accuses Nithyananda Of Sexual Abuse, Screenshots Of Conversation Accessed

What is the alleged kidnapping case?

Petitioners Janardana Sharma and his wife told the Gujarat High Court on Monday that their two elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandita (18) who were studying in Nithyananda's Yogini Sarvagyapeetham institution had refused to accompany them. Their younger minor-aged daughters, who have been rescued by the couple, were allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks, claim the parents after officials of the institute allegedly refused to let them meet their daughters. The couple has sought the court's direction to the police as well the institute's authorities to produce their other daughters in court as they have allegedly been 'illegally confined' and hand them over to the parents. The couple has also asked for an investigation into other minors kept at the institute.

Read: 'Nithyananda In Ecuador, Petitioner's Daughter Believed To Be With Him', Claims Frmr Aide

Read: Nithyananda case: Gujarat HC directs police to produce petitioner's "confined" daughters