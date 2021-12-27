NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Lauds UP For Highest Incremental Progress In Health Index

NITI Aayog on Monday released the fourth State Health Index presenting data about the improvement in a state's health infrastructure. Out of 19 larger states evaluated across India, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh bagged the top spot as it made the biggest jump in rankings and showed the most improvement in its Health Index between the base year 2018-19 and the reference year 2019-20. Following the Index's release, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the health system in the UP has undergone lots of development in the last 2-3 years and congratulated the state for its 'impressive progress'.

The idea of NITI Aayog's health index was brought into existence in 2017 when the central body collaborated with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the World Bank to track Overall Performance and Incremental Performance across all states and Union Territories (UTs). Under the index, states are ranked on the basis of three factors- (a) Health Outcomes (b) Governance and Information and (c) Key Inputs and Processes.

(Image: Twitter/@NITIAayog)

Talking about the same, Amitabh Kant said as per NITI Aayog, "Our objective through the State Health Index is not just to look at their historical performance but also incremental performance, thereby promoting cooperative and competitive federalism. The index encourages healthy competition and cross-learning among states and UTs." However, it is worth mentioning that UP ranked at the bottom (19) in terms of Overall Performance during the same time period.

Assam and Telangana rank second and third, respectively

While UP was showered with praises from NITI Aayog's CEO for its significant development, Assam and Telangana made it to the top spot with second and third positions respectively. On the other hand, Assam was ranked 12th in Overall performance whereas Telangana bagged the third spot in this category as well, making it the second state with the same ranking in both categories after Odisha (14). As for the smaller states, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland were ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively in terms of incremental change whereas Delhi, J&K and Lakshadweep were among the top three in the same category and order.