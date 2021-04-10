NITI Aayog Launches First-of-its-kind Online Dispute Resolution Handbook

NITI Aayog launched the first-of-its-kind Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) handbook in India on Saturday, April 9. The handbook is an invitation to Indian business leaders to embrace ODR. It emphasises the need for such a mechanism, as well as the types of ODR models that companies can use and a direction for them to follow.

NITI Aayog launches Online Dispute Resolution handbook

Supreme Court Judge Justice DY Chandrachud delivered the opening address and launched the handbook. Speaking at the event, he said, "This is a unique handbook on ODR that will make us reconsider the mechanism for dispute resolution. It has the potential to become a watershed document for the dispute resolution ecosystem in India."

According to a Niti Aayog press release, ODR is the use of digital technology and techniques of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), such as negotiation, mediation, and arbitration, to resolve disputes outside of courts, especially in "small and medium-value cases."

Although the judiciary is working to digitise courts, more effective, scalable, and collaborative containment and resolution processes are urgently required. ODR can assist in the successful and cost-effective resolution of disputes, it added. The ODR handbook is being launched in collaboration with Agami and Omidyar Network India, as well as ICICI Bank, Ashoka Innovators for the Public, Trilegal, Dalberg, Dvara, and NIPFP, added the statement.

ODR handbook is a watershed document for dispute resolution: Chandrachud

The official release read, "ODR is the resolution of disputes outside courts, particularly of small and medium-value cases, using digital technology and techniques of alternate dispute resolution (ADR), such as negotiation, mediation, and arbitration. While courts are becoming digitized through the efforts of the judiciary, more effective, scalable, and collaborative mechanisms of containment and resolution are urgently needed. ODR can help resolve disputes efficiently and affordably."

The launch event was attended by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, TATA Sons Vice President Poornima Sampath, and Sumit Gupta, Head Collections, Udaan.

Addressing the launch event, Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO, said, "Online Dispute Resolution in India is at a pivotal cusp. A collaborative mechanism provides this potential to resolve a substantial percentage of disputes at the site of their occurrence without burdening the courts. Our hope is that NITI Aayog's report on ODR, chaired by Justice A. K. Sikri, enables ODR in a sustainable framework now & for it to eventually become an option of first recourse for several categories of claims in a dynamic fashion."

Picture Credit: NITI Aayog Twitter