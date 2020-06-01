Delhi: NITI Aayog Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Building Floor Sealed

A NITI Aayog officer in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, according to sources. After the officer of government's apex planning thinktank was found to be Corona positive, officials moved towards sealing an entire floor of the building in the capital city for sanitisation, sources revealed.

According to sources, the official was working on the third floor of the NITI Aayog building and had attended office until last week. The sanitisation process of the floor is currently underway and all due protocols and precautionary measures are being undertaken. This comes shortly after a director-level officer working at NITI Bhavan tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28.

A NITI Aayog official tests positive for #COVID19. Third floor of their office in Delhi sealed, sanitisation underway. — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

'India's pharmaceutical industry scientifically strong'

Meanwhile, while addressing a daily press brief on COVID-19, Dr VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog stated that India would successfully win the fight against Coronavirus through vaccines and drugs. Dr VK Paul who is also the chairman of Empowered Group 1 said that India's vaccines were known around the world and that the country's pharmaceutical industry was scientifically strong.

"The fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine and drugs. Our country's science and technology institutions and pharma industry are very strong. India's pharma industry is known as the pharmacy of the world and vaccines made in India are being used and are known all over the world," said Dr Paul. "We are very proud of our strong scientific base, strong pharmaceutical industry. All our scientific institutes are fighting against COVID-19," he added.

Meanwhile, with 8,392 more coronavirus cases and 230 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 1,90,535 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 93,322, while 91.819 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The death toll due to the infection has reached 5,394 in the country.

